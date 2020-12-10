News

Taylor Swift Is Set to Release New Album “evermore” Tonight evermore Will Feature HAIM, Bon Iver, and The National





Taylor Swift will be dropping her second album of the year, evermore, tonight (Dec. 10) at midnight EST. Evermore, the sister album to July’s folklore, will feature guest appearances by HAIM, Bon Iver, and The National, as well as contributions by folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner (frontman of The National), Jack Antonoff, William Bowery (aka Swift’s actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn), and Justin Vernon (frontman of Bon Iver). Below is the tracklist to evermore.

The announcement came with a message by Swift on Instagram/Twitter:

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…”

Swift will also be releasing a self-directed music video for “willow,” the first song on evermore, tonight at midnight EST, teasing it on Instagram/Twitter earlier today.

evermore Tracklist:

1. “willow”

2. “champagne problems”

3. “gold rush”

4. “’tis the damn season”

5. “tolerate it”

6. “no body, no crime” (Feat. Haim)

7. “happiness”

8. “dorothea”

9. “coney island” (Feat. the National)

10. “ivy”

11. “cowboy like me”

12. “long story short”

13. “marjorie”

14. “closure”

15. “evermore” (Feat. Bon Iver)

Deluxe bonus tracks:

16. “right where you left me”

17. “it’s time to go”

