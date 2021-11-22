Taylor Swift Shares New Version of “Christmas Tree Farm” and Behind-the-Scenes Video
Available Exclusively via Amazon Music
Taylor Swift has shared a reimagining of her 2019 holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm” for Amazon Music. Dubbed the “Old Timey Version,” it was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London and features a 70-piece orchestra. Swift has also shared a behind-the-scenes video, where she delves into the recording process of the new version. Check out the song and video below.
Earlier this month, Swift released the album Red (Taylor’s Version). Last week, she shared a video for album track “I Bet You Think About Me.” Her previous album, evermore, came out in December.
