 Taylor Swift Shares New Version of “Christmas Tree Farm” and Behind-the-Scenes Video | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 22nd, 2021  
Subscribe

Taylor Swift Shares New Version of “Christmas Tree Farm” and Behind-the-Scenes Video

Available Exclusively via Amazon Music

Nov 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Taylor Swift has shared a reimagining of her 2019 holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm” for Amazon Music. Dubbed the “Old Timey Version,” it was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London and features a 70-piece orchestra. Swift has also shared a behind-the-scenes video, where she delves into the recording process of the new version. Check out the song and video below.

Earlier this month, Swift released the album Red (Taylor’s Version). Last week, she shared a video for album track “I Bet You Think About Me.” Her previous album, evermore, came out in December.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent