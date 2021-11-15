 Taylor Swift Shares New Video for “I Bet You Think About Me” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 15th, 2021  
Taylor Swift Shares New Video for “I Bet You Think About Me”

Red (Taylor’s Version Out Now via Republic

Nov 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Taylor Swift has shared a video for her new Chris Stapleton collaboration “I Bet You Think About Me,” a bonus track from the newly-released Red (Taylor’s Version). The video, which marks the directorial debut of actress Blake Lively, stars Swift alongside Miles Teller, and also features a cameo appearance from Aaron Dessner. Swift also made an appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she performed her new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and was featured in a musical parody sketch. The music video, live performance, and sketch can all be viewed below.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was released last Friday via Republic. Swift’s previous album, evermore, came out in December.

