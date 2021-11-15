News

Taylor Swift Shares New Video for "I Bet You Think About Me" Red (Taylor's Version Out Now via Republic





Taylor Swift has shared a video for her new Chris Stapleton collaboration “I Bet You Think About Me,” a bonus track from the newly-released Red (Taylor’s Version). The video, which marks the directorial debut of actress Blake Lively, stars Swift alongside Miles Teller, and also features a cameo appearance from Aaron Dessner. Swift also made an appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she performed her new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and was featured in a musical parody sketch. The music video, live performance, and sketch can all be viewed below.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was released last Friday via Republic. Swift’s previous album, evermore, came out in December.

