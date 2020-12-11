News

Taylor Swift - Stream the New Album with HAIM and The National and Watch the “willow” Video evermore Just Announced Yesterday; Also Watch Lyric Videos for Every Song on the Album





Yesterday Taylor Swift announced that she would be releasing her second album of the year, evermore, at midnight. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing here. She has also shared a video for the album’s opening track, as well as lyric videos for each song on the album. Evermore is the sister album to July’s folklore features guest appearances by HAIM, Bon Iver, and The National, as well as contributions by folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner (frontman of The National), Jack Antonoff, William Bowery (aka Swift’s actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn), and Justin Vernon (frontman of Bon Iver). Check out the album and “willow” video below.

The announcement came with a message by Swift on Instagram/Twitter:

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…”

