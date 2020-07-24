News

All





Taylor Swift – Watch Her “cardigan” Video and Stream the Aaron Dessner-Produced New Album folklore Also Features Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, and more; Swift Self-Directed the “cardigan” Video





Yesterday Taylor Swift announced that her new album folklore would be coming out today and now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. She has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s “cardigan.” Folklore is Swift’s attempt at an indie folk album and 11 of its 16 tracks were co-written and produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner. One song, “exile,” is even a duet with Bon Iver (aka Justin Vernon). Will fans of The National and Bon Iver now embrace Taylor Swift? Will Swifties (as her fans are called) warm to her new sound? Or do genres even matter much in 2020?

The “cardigan” video finds Swift playing a grown over piano out in the forest somewhere, one connected to a waterfall, until a storm comes and washes her away.

“I was excited and honored when Taylor approached me in late April about maybe writing some songs remotely together,” Dessner said about the album in a Twitter statement. “I had been isolating with my family but writing a ton of music in the first months of quarantine which I shared. I thought it would take a while for song ideas to come and I had no expectations as far as what we could accomplish remotely. But a few hours after sharing music, my phone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor of a fully written version of a song—the momentum never really stopped. Over the next few months, we remotely finished 11 songs (She also recorded several others with the amazing Jack Antonoff) of her magical new album folklore. I’ve rarely been so inspired by someone and it’s still hard to believe this even happened—these songs came together in such a challenging time.”

Dessner isn’t the only artist to get involved with the album. His twin brother and National bandmate Bryce is playing strings, as well as their bandmates, drummer Bryan Devendorf, horn players Ben Lanz and Kyle Resnick and Josh Kaufman, their longtime sideman, also of Bonny Light Horseman and Muzz fame. Plus William Bowery and Jack Antonoff are involved.

Here is Swift’s full Instagram/Twitter statement:

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️”

Taylor Swift’s last album was 2019’s Lover.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.