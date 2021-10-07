News

Tears For Fears Announce First Album in 17 Years, Share Video for Lead Single “The Tipping Point” The Tipping Point Due Out February 25, 2022 via Concord

Photography by Frank Ockenfels



Tears For Fears (seminal new wave duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith) have announced the release of their first album in 17 years. The new album, titled The Tipping Point, will be out on February 25, 2022 via Concord. The duo has also shared a Matt Mahurin-directed video for its lead single and title track. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Orzabal speaks on the album’s creation in a press release, stating: “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong. It took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing—and it works really well.”

Smith adds: “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears—is the stuff we can both agree on. When you’ve known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there’s a bond there that becomes familial. So, it’s different from a friendship. And it’s different from a marriage. It’s literally like that’s your brother. It’s the kind of bond that you can’t really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again.”

The Tipping Point features musical contributions from frequent Tears For Fears collaborator Charlton Pettus, as well as producer/songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter

The Tipping Point Tracklist:

1. No Small Thing

2. The Tipping Point

3. Long, Long, Long Time

4. Break The Man

5. My Demons

6. Rivers Of Mercy

7. Please Be Happy

8. Master Plan

9. End Of Night

10. Stay

Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

11. Let It All Evolve

12. Secret Location

13. Shame (Cry Heaven)

