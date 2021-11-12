News

All





Tears For Fears Announce North American Leg of Tour, Garbage to Be Supporting Act The Tipping Point Due Out February 25, 2022 via Concord

Photography by Frank Ockenfels



Tears For Fears (seminal new wave duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith) have announced the North American leg of their upcoming world tour in support of their new album, The Tipping Point, which is out on February 25, 2022 via Concord. Garbage is set to be the supporting act for the North American leg. View the full list of dates below.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” states Smith in a press release. “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years,” adds Orzabal.

Upon announcing the album’s release last month, the band shared its title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In June, Garbage released their most recent album, No Gods No Masters. Listen to our recent Why Not Both podcast interview with frontwoman Shirley Manson here.

Tears For Fears North American Tour Dates:

Friday, May 20, 2022 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 - Ruoff Music Center - Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – TD Pavilion at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.