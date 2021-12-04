News

Tears For Fears Share Video for New Single “No Small Thing” The Tipping Point Due Out February 25, 2022 via Concord

Photography by Frank Ockenfels



Tears For Fears (seminal new wave duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith) have shared a video for their new single “No Small Thing.” It is the second single to be released from their forthcoming album, The Tipping Point, which is out on February 25, 2022 via Concord. Watch the Vern Moen-directed video below.

Orzabal states in a press release: “In early 2020, Curt and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars. The first time in decades. We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off. It was the complete opposite of what we had been trying to do for many years—searching for the elusive, modern hit single. We felt suddenly unencumbered, free if you like, no longer worrying about the market, about success, but drawing on influences from our childhoods. It was at this point that the whole album started opening up. ‘No Small Thing’ was the key, the thing that turned a red light green.”

Smith adds: “‘No Small Thing’ feels like it could have been a song from a seventies or sixties acoustic folk album with how the track starts. The fact that we felt confident enough to go from there to the end of the song to where it’s just absolute mayhem speaks to that sense of freedom, and that’s our comfort zone musically.”

Upon announcing the album’s release in October, the band shared its title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later announced a 2022 world tour in support of the album, where Garbage will be the supporting act for the North American leg.

