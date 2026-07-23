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Teenage Fanclub Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Day in the Sun” Do Not Dare to Dream Due Out October 9 via Merge

Photography by Donald Milne

Scottish veterans Teenage Fanclub have announced a new album, Do Not Dare to Dream, and shared its first single, “Day in the Sun,” via a music video. Do Not Dare to Dream is due out October 9 via Merge. Donald Milne directed the “Day in the Sun” video. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Do Not Dare to Dream is the band’s 13th album and the follow-up to 2023’s Nothing Lasts Forever, 2021’s Endless Arcade and 2016’s Here.

Teenage Fanclub is led by its main songwriters and founding members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley. The current lineup also features Francis Macdonald on drums, Dave McGowan (who’s been with Teenage Fanclub since 2004) on bass, and Euros Childs (formerly of Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci) on keyboards.

“It’s difficult when it comes to… coming up with a name for an album. Especially after you’ve made 12 of them,” says Blake of the album’s title. “Those ‘dare to dream’ sentiments are kind of ridiculous. I don’t think the world works that way.”

Summing up the band’s longevity, Blake says: “I think what happens is you just move from one thing into the next and before you know it, 30 years have passed.”

McGinley adds: “Yeah, it’s been a while since we started doing this thing we do, but to us it feels like no time at all. In the place where we made the record people would have been singing thousands of years ago. Life is short, but music is eternal.”

Do Not Dare to Dream Tracklist:

1. There Was You

2. Tomorrow People

3. Over and Over

4. Be With You Tonight

5. The Same Air

6. I Do Not Dare to Dream

7. Take Time

8. Day In The Sun

9. Somewhere to Land

10. Young and Wise

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