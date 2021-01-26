Teenage Fanclub Share New Song “I’m More Inclined”
Endless Arcade Will Be Out April 30 on Merge; Rescheduled Tour Dates Announced
Scottish alt-rock band Teenage Fanclub have shared a new song titled “I’m More Inclined,” written by band co-founder Norman Blake. It is the third single from their upcoming album Endless Arcade, which will be out on April 30 via Merge. A music video is set to drop some time later this week. Listen to “I’m More Inclined” below.
Co-founder Raymond McGinley speaks about the song in a press release: “When we first started talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’—and that was ‘I’m More Inclined.’ He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”
The band has also announced that they will be touring again later this year, after pushing the album release (originally it was due out March 5) and subsequent tour dates back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled tour dates can be found below.
The previous two singles for Endless Arcade were “Home” and “Everything is Falling Apart.” Their most recent album, Here, came out in 2016 via Merge.
Teenage Fanclub Tour Dates:
Jul 16-18 Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival
Aug 26-28 Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares
Sep 07 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
Sep 08 London, UK – Forum
Sep 14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
Sep 15 Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall
Sep 16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
Sep 17-18 Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest
Apr 08, 2022 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
Apr 09, 2022 Leeds, UK – Beckett’s
Apr 10, 2022 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Apr 12, 2022 Birmingham, UK – Institute
Apr 13, 2022 Norwich, UK – Waterfront
Apr 14, 2022 Bath, UK – Komedia
Apr 16, 2022 Brighton, UK – Chalk
Apr 17, 2022 Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms
Apr 20, 2022 Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall
Apr 21, 2022 Dublin, IE – Academy
Apr 23, 2022 Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
Apr 24, 2022 Oslo, NO – Vulkan
Apr 25, 2022 Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Apr 27, 2022 Hamburg, DE – Knust
Apr 28, 2022 Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater
Apr 29, 2022 Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
May 01, 2022 Munich, DE – Strom
May 02, 2022 Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache
May 04, 2022 Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne
May 05, 2022 Nantes, FR – Stereolux
May 06, 2022 Rouen, FR – Le 106
May 07, 2022 Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique
May 08, 2022 Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar
May 09, 2022 Utrecht, NL – De Helling
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- FKA twigs, Headie One, and Fred again.. Share Video for New Single “Don’t Judge Me” (News) — FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again..
- Ohtis Releases New Single, “Schatze” Featuring Stef Chura (News) — Ohtis, Stef Chura
- SXSW Announces First Round of Artists for 2021 Online Music Festival (News) — SXSW
- The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings (Review) — The Besnard Lakes
- Premiere: Jack Symes Debuts New Single “Wait” (News) — Jack Symes
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.