News

All





Teenage Fanclub Share New Song “I’m More Inclined” Endless Arcade Will Be Out April 30 on Merge; Rescheduled Tour Dates Announced





Scottish alt-rock band Teenage Fanclub have shared a new song titled “I’m More Inclined,” written by band co-founder Norman Blake. It is the third single from their upcoming album Endless Arcade, which will be out on April 30 via Merge. A music video is set to drop some time later this week. Listen to “I’m More Inclined” below.

Co-founder Raymond McGinley speaks about the song in a press release: “When we first started talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’—and that was ‘I’m More Inclined.’ He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

The band has also announced that they will be touring again later this year, after pushing the album release (originally it was due out March 5) and subsequent tour dates back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled tour dates can be found below.

The previous two singles for Endless Arcade were “Home” and “Everything is Falling Apart.” Their most recent album, Here, came out in 2016 via Merge.

Teenage Fanclub Tour Dates:

Jul 16-18 Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival

Aug 26-28 Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares

Sep 07 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

Sep 08 London, UK – Forum

Sep 14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

Sep 15 Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall

Sep 16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

Sep 17-18 Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest

Apr 08, 2022 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

Apr 09, 2022 Leeds, UK – Beckett’s

Apr 10, 2022 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Apr 12, 2022 Birmingham, UK – Institute

Apr 13, 2022 Norwich, UK – Waterfront

Apr 14, 2022 Bath, UK – Komedia

Apr 16, 2022 Brighton, UK – Chalk

Apr 17, 2022 Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms

Apr 20, 2022 Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall

Apr 21, 2022 Dublin, IE – Academy

Apr 23, 2022 Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

Apr 24, 2022 Oslo, NO – Vulkan

Apr 25, 2022 Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Apr 27, 2022 Hamburg, DE – Knust

Apr 28, 2022 Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater

Apr 29, 2022 Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

May 01, 2022 Munich, DE – Strom

May 02, 2022 Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache

May 04, 2022 Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne

May 05, 2022 Nantes, FR – Stereolux

May 06, 2022 Rouen, FR – Le 106

May 07, 2022 Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique

May 08, 2022 Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

May 09, 2022 Utrecht, NL – De Helling

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.