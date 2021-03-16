Teenage Fanclub Share New Song “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me”
Endless Arcade Due Out April 30 on Merge
Mar 15, 2021
Photography by Donald Milne
Scottish indie rockers Teenage Fanclub are releasing a new album, Endless Arcade, on April 30 via Merge. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me,” which was written by band co-founder Norman Blake. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming European tour dates (yes, they have tour dates).
The previous three singles for Endless Arcade were “Home,” “Everything is Falling Apart,” and “I’m More Inclined.”
Endless Arcade is the follow-up to 2016’s Here. It is the band’s first album without founding member Gerald Love, who has since left the band. Love was tired of the touring lifestyle, whereas the rest of the band felt it helped fuel their creativity, hence his departure.
Founding members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley remain in the band as the main songwriters, and are joined by Dave McGowan (who’s been with Teenage Fanclub since 2004) and Euros Childs (formerly of Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci).
“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever,” says McGinley in the album’s bio. “When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”
Says Blake: “We’re all getting older, and you can’t help but think about mortality, especially when you’re being creative and reflecting on your life.”
“I think emotional honesty is really the only lasting value you can offer,” McGinley adds. “Don’t create a pastiche of yourself. Don’t try to be cool or witty, or try too hard.”
Teenage Fanclub Tour Dates:
Jul 16–18 Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival
Aug 26–28 Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares
Sep 07 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
Sep 08 London, UK – Forum
Sep 14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
Sep 15 Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall
Sep 16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
Sep 17–18 Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest
Apr 08, 2022 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
Apr 09, 2022 Leeds, UK – Beckett’s
Apr 10, 2022 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Apr 12, 2022 Birmingham, UK – Institute
Apr 13, 2022 Norwich, UK – Waterfront
Apr 14, 2022 Bath, UK – Komedia
Apr 16, 2022 Brighton, UK – Chalk
Apr 17, 2022 Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms
Apr 20, 2022 Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall
Apr 21, 2022 Dublin, IE – Academy
Apr 23, 2022 Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
Apr 24, 2022 Oslo, NO – Vulkan
Apr 25, 2022 Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Apr 27, 2022 Hamburg, DE – Knust
Apr 28, 2022 Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater
Apr 29, 2022 Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
May 01, 2022 Munich, DE – Strom
May 02, 2022 Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache
May 04, 2022 Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne
May 05, 2022 Nantes, FR – Stereolux
May 06, 2022 Rouen, FR – Le 106
May 07, 2022 Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique
May 08, 2022 Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar
May 09, 2022 Utrecht, NL – De Helling
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Flock of Dimes Shares Video for New Song “Hard Way” (News) — Flock of Dimes, Wye Oak
- Squid Share New Song “Paddling” (News) — Squid
- Alice Cooper on “Detroit Stories” (Interview) — Alice Cooper
- Sorry Share Videos for Two New Singles: “Separate” and “Cigarette Packet” (News) — Sorry
- Premiere: Ditchbird Debuts New Single, “In It Together” (News) — Ditchbird
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.