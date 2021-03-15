News

Teenage Fanclub Share New Song “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me” Endless Arcade Due Out April 30 on Merge

Photography by Donald Milne



Scottish indie rockers Teenage Fanclub are releasing a new album, Endless Arcade, on April 30 via Merge. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me,” which was written by band co-founder Norman Blake. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming European tour dates (yes, they have tour dates).

The previous three singles for Endless Arcade were “Home,” “Everything is Falling Apart,” and “I’m More Inclined.”

Endless Arcade is the follow-up to 2016’s Here. It is the band’s first album without founding member Gerald Love, who has since left the band. Love was tired of the touring lifestyle, whereas the rest of the band felt it helped fuel their creativity, hence his departure.

Founding members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley remain in the band as the main songwriters, and are joined by Dave McGowan (who’s been with Teenage Fanclub since 2004) and Euros Childs (formerly of Gorky's Zygotic Mynci).

“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever,” says McGinley in the album’s bio. “When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”

Says Blake: “We’re all getting older, and you can’t help but think about mortality, especially when you’re being creative and reflecting on your life.”

“I think emotional honesty is really the only lasting value you can offer,” McGinley adds. “Don’t create a pastiche of yourself. Don’t try to be cool or witty, or try too hard.”

Teenage Fanclub Tour Dates:

Jul 16–18 Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival

Aug 26–28 Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares

Sep 07 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

Sep 08 London, UK – Forum

Sep 14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

Sep 15 Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall

Sep 16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

Sep 17–18 Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest

Apr 08, 2022 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

Apr 09, 2022 Leeds, UK – Beckett’s

Apr 10, 2022 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Apr 12, 2022 Birmingham, UK – Institute

Apr 13, 2022 Norwich, UK – Waterfront

Apr 14, 2022 Bath, UK – Komedia

Apr 16, 2022 Brighton, UK – Chalk

Apr 17, 2022 Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms

Apr 20, 2022 Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall

Apr 21, 2022 Dublin, IE – Academy

Apr 23, 2022 Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

Apr 24, 2022 Oslo, NO – Vulkan

Apr 25, 2022 Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Apr 27, 2022 Hamburg, DE – Knust

Apr 28, 2022 Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater

Apr 29, 2022 Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

May 01, 2022 Munich, DE – Strom

May 02, 2022 Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache

May 04, 2022 Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne

May 05, 2022 Nantes, FR – Stereolux

May 06, 2022 Rouen, FR – Le 106

May 07, 2022 Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique

May 08, 2022 Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

May 09, 2022 Utrecht, NL – De Helling

