News

All





Teenage Fanclub Share Video for New Single “I Left a Light On” Endless Arcade Out Now on Merge

Photography by Donald Milne



Scottish indie rockers Teenage Fanclub have shared a video for their new single “I Left a Light On,” shot at Rockfield Studios where the song was recorded. View the Ryan Eddleston-directed video below.

In a press release, the band’s Norman Blake states: “I wrote this song on the piano at Rockfield Studios while we were mixing Endless Arcade. We went back there recently to record it. As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album, this song is the first signpost towards that.”

The band’s newest album, Endless Arcade, came out last April via Merge. It featured the songs “Home,” “Everything is Falling Apart,” “I’m More Inclined,” “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), and “In Our Dreams.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.