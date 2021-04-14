News

Teenage Fanclub Share Video for New Song “In Our Dreams” Endless Arcade Due Out April 30 on Merge

Photography by Donald Milne



Scottish alt-rock band Teenage Fanclub have shared a video for a new song titled “In Our Dreams.” It is the latest release from their upcoming album Endless Arcade, which will be out on April 30 via Merge. Check out the Donald Milne-directed video below.

Frontman Raymond McGinley speaks about the new song in a press release: “To rephrase an aphorism most famously used by John Lennon, existence is what happens while the human race is busy making other plans. This song is kinda about that, but like all our songs, we write them intuitively and only think about what to say about them afterwards.”

Previously shared songs from Endless Arcade are “Home,” “I’m More Inclined,” “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” (one of our Songs of the Week), and “Everything is Falling Apart.”

