Thursday, July 21st, 2022  
Teens In Trouble Announce Debut EP, Share Video for New Single “Decomposing”

Self-Titled EP Due Out September 2 via Asian Man Records

Jul 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Teens In Trouble have announced the release of their self-titled debut EP, which will be out on September 2 via Asian Man Records. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Decomposing.” View the Aja Pop-directed video below, along with the EP’s tracklist. The cover art is featured above.

In a press release, band vocalist Lizzie Killian states: “I developed a green thumb over the pandemic and started getting into composting last spring. It was a sunny day in Raleigh and I was out in my backyard collecting dried leaves and twigs and putting them in compost. Something about it felt very cathartic that I started singing ‘We are dirt/We are clean/We are slowly decomposing’ to myself enough times until I recorded a voice memo on my phone.”

Teens In Trouble previously shared the track “I’m Not Worried,” which is featured on the EP.

Teens In Trouble Tracklist:

1. Old Starnes Cove Road
2. I’m Not Worried
3. I Wonder What You’re Doing Now
4. Decomposing

