Tegan and Sara Announce New 2020 North American Tour Dates Hey, I’m Just Like You Out Now via Sire; High School Memoir Also Out Now via MCD





Tegan and Sara (sisters Tegan and Sara Quin) have announced some new 2020 North American tour dates, dubbed the "Tonight We're Seeing Colors Tour." They stretch from May to August. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time. One dollar from every ticket will be donated to the Tegan and Sara foundation. Check out all the dates below.

In 2019 Tegan and Sara released a new album, Hey, I'm Just Like You, via Sire. It came out only three days after the release of their first memoir, High School, which was released via MCD, a division of Farrar, Straus & Giroux (and Simon & Schuster in Canada and Virago in the UK). Hey, I'm Just Like You featured Tegan and Sara reworking old unreleased songs they originally wrote in high school and were thought lost for over 20 years.

Read our interview with Tegan and Sara on Hey, I'm Just Like You and High School.

Previously Tegan and Sara shared the album's first single, "I'll Be Back Someday," via a lyric video for the track directed by Sara (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared a full on video for "I'll Be Back Someday" that featured the Quin sisters waiting for the phone to ring, as in an old school corded phone mounted to the wall. Then they shared the album's title track, "Hey, I'm Just Like You," via a Sarah M Worden-directed lyric video featuring old VHS footage of the Quins. Then they shared another song from the album, "Don't Believe the Things They Tell You (They Lie)," via a lyric video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

Tegan and Sara summed up Hey, I'm Just Like You with this previous press release statement: "This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults."

Tegan and Sara previously offered this joint statement about the book: "How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara? We have spent 20 years answering those complicated questions with simple answers. Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls."

Tegan and Sara Tour Dates:

Leg 1 with Georgia (*) and Jackie Mendoza (+)

May 18 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 19 Missoula, MT - The Wilma * +

May 20 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 21 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre * +

May 24 San Diego, CA - SOMA +

May 26 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren * +

May 27 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre * +

May 30 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre * +

Jun 01 Kansas City, MO - The Truman * +

Jun 02 Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant * +

Jun 03 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre* +

Jun 06 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater +



Leg 2 with IDER (*) and Claud (+)



July 30 Portland, OR - Oregon Zoo Amphitheater * +

Aug 01 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium * +

Aug 05 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live - Ballroom * +

Aug 06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues * +

Aug 07 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater * +

Aug 10 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit * +

Aug 11 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues * +

Aug 13 Toronto, ON - Rebel Complex *

Aug 14 Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

Aug 15 Boston, MA - House of Blues *

Aug 17 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall * +

Aug 18 New York, NY - Pier 17 *

Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

Aug 22 Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Aug 24 Richmond, VA - The National * +

Aug 25 Norfolk, VA - Norva * +

Aug 28 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater * +

Aug 30 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl * +

Sep 01 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall * +

Sep 02 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

