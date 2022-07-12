Tegan and Sara Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Yellow”
Crybaby Due Out October 21 via Mom + Pop
Photography by Eluvier Acosta
Tegan and Sara (sisters Tegan and Sara Quin) have announced the release of a new album, Crybaby, which will be out on October 21 via Mom + Pop. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Yellow.” View the Mark Myers-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art and full list of tour dates.
In a press release, Tegan elaborates on the album: “This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together. It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It’s going to be in a different key.’ But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.” Sara adds: “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”
Sara states that the new song “was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood—wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.” She adds that the video “was shot in Vancouver, a city that didn’t feel big enough to hold us both when we arrived here the first time. Twenty-two years later, we’re back, calling it home.”
In April, Tegan and Sara shared the song “Fucking Up What Matters,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Tegan and Sara 2022 Tour Dates (w/ Tomberlin):
Oct. 26: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Oct. 28: Boston, MA @ Royale
Oct. 29: New York, NY @ Pier 17
Oct. 30: Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Nov. 1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 2: Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Nov. 4: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Nov. 5: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Nov. 6: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Nov. 8: Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Nov. 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Nov 11: Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater
Nov. 12: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
Nov. 13: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Nov. 15: Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
Nov. 16: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Nov. 18: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Nov. 19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 20: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
