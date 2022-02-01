Tegan and Sara Announce Reissue of “So Jealous,” Share Acoustic Version of “Where Does the Good Go”
Still Jealous Due Out Next Friday via Rhino
Tegan and Sara (sisters Tegan and Sara Quin) have announced a reissue of their 2004 breakout album, So Jealous. The reissue features acoustic re-recordings of each song from the original album, and it will be out next Friday (Feb. 11) via Rhino. The duo have shared an acoustic version of album track “Where Does the Good Go.” Check it out below, along with the album’s cover art.
The idea for the reissue came in the spring of 2020 as the result of a fundraiser for the Tegan and Sara Foundation, in which the grand prize was two guitars used in the recording of So Jealous. To promote the fundraiser, Sara recorded an acoustic version of “You Wouldn’t Like Me.” “When I was done, it was clear to us both that the project was more than background music for the fundraiser,” she states in a press release.
She adds: “Over the next few months, we let our interpretations of each other’s original songs become more experimental and fluid. It was comforting to live inside of familiar music during such a destabilizing time. Performing each other’s songs became a salve during the longest period that either of us has gone without an audience to sing for.”
Tegan and Sara were featured in our most recent Protest Issue, which came out last year. Listen to our interview with them for our Why Not Both podcast here.
