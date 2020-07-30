News

Tegan and Sara Announce Remixes EP; Share New Music Video for “I Know I’m Not the Only One” Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP out August 7 via Sire Records





Tegan and Sara (sisters Tegan and Sara Quin) released a new album Hey, I’m Just Like You back in September. The LP featured a reworking of old songs the duo wrote over 20 years ago. Now, the songs are going to get rearranged yet again with Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP due out August 7 via Sire Records. To further celebrate the news the duo shared a music video for “I Know I’m Not The Only One.” Watch it below.

The Quin sisters have been feeling nostalgic lately. Along with reshaping their demos they released their memoir High School on September 24 via MCD. To keep in the theme of memories, and even highschool, “I Know I’m Not the Only One,” finds the sisters dressed as their highschool headshots. Other Vancouver artists recreate their own images until everyone joins in the gym to dance at the culminating bridge screaming “I know I’m not the only one.”

“I Know I’m Not the Only One” is also a part of a 25-minute special where the sisters dish out “highschool confessions,” and just overall reflect on their time as a band. It also gives a behind the scene look at the music video itself.

But that’s not all! At the end of the video special is a first look at the Hey, We're Just Like You (Remixes) EP with a short video clip for Matthew Dear’s remix of “Please Help Me.” Along with Dear are remixes from Shura, Tracy Young, Tim Mislock, and Mija. View the complete track list below.

Late last year Tegan and Sara shared the album’s first single, “I’ll Be Back Someday,” via a lyric video for the track directed by Sara (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared a full on video for “I’ll Be Back Someday” and then the album’s title track, “Hey, I’m Just Like You,” via a Sarah M Worden-directed lyric video featuring old VHS footage of the Quins. After, they shared another song from the album, “Don’t Believe the Things They Tell You (They Lie),” via a lyric video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

Hey, We’re Just Like You Tracklist:

1. I’ll Be Back Someday (Tracy Young Extended Remix)

2. Please Help Me (Matthew Dear Remix)

3. I Know I’m Not The Only One (Shura Remix)

4. I Don’t Owe You Anything (Tim Mislock Remix)

5. Hello, I’m Right Here (Mija Remix)

6. I’ll Be Back Someday (Tracy Young Remix)

