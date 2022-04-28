News

Tegan and Sara Share Video for New Song “Fucking Up What Matters” It’s the Band’s First Single for Mom + Pop

Photography by Pamela Littky



Tegan and Sara (sisters Tegan and Sara Quin) have shared a new song, “Fucking Up What Matters,” via a video for the single that spoofs how music videos are made. It’s the band’s first single for Mom + Pop, which has announced they’ve signed the band, and is the first taste of their yet-to-be-announced upcoming 10th album. Watch it below.

John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Future Islands) co-produced the song with Tegan and Sara. Tony Wolski directed the video.

Tegan Quin had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Fucking Up What Matters’ felt like an ode to the moment in your life when you realize that you have most, if not all of the things you wanted and you start to think about what would happen if you just walked away from it all. It’s the moment in the middle of the night when you start to daydream about something else, something you never imagined. It’s the feeling you have when you think you might have hit a new low, and yet you’ve never felt so good. Sometimes it’s admitting that you can’t stop yourself from fucking up what matters, that you feel your strongest. And as my mom would say, it’s often when we’re fucking up what matters, that we’re learning the most about ourselves.”

Of moving from their previous label, Sire/Warner, to Mom + Pop, the band collectively say: “Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in 2006. We had just made The Con and felt like the vision Goldie and the team at Sire had for us and the album were a good fit. But soon after he signed us, he left to start Mom + Pop. We never held it against him. But joked that one day we’d work together for real. So it was with great enthusiasm that we agreed to sign to Mom + Pop when our deal with Warner ended in 2021. We look forward to being back at an indie label, on a brilliant roster, with Goldie and the label’s incredible team helping us start this next chapter in our lives with the release of our tenth album.”

In February, Tegan and Sara reissued their 2004 breakout album, So Jealous. The reissue featured acoustic re-recordings of each song from the original album.

Listen to our 2020 interview with them for our Why Not Both podcast here.

In 2019, Tegan and Sara released their first memoir, High School, which chronicled what it was like to be queer teenage sisters in the 1990s. The book is being adapted into a new TV series for IMDb TV (which is Amazon’s ad-supported free streaming service). Actress/writer/director Clea DuVall is writing and directing and show has begun shooting. Railey and Seazynn Gilliland are playing the teenage versions of the Quin sisters and also appear in the video for “Fucking Up What Matters.”

In 2019, Tegan and Sara also released a new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, via Sire. It came out only three days after the release of High School and featured Tegan and Sara reworking old unreleased songs they originally wrote in high school and were thought lost for over 20 years.

