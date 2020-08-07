Tegan and Sara – Stream Their New Remixes EP and Watch Music Videos for Five of Its Tracks
Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP Out Now via Sire Records
Tegan and Sara (sisters Tegan and Sara Quin) released a new album Hey, I’m Just Like You back in September 2019. The record was a reworking of songs they had written over 20 years ago. Now, they’ve reworked them again, releasing an EP of remixes called Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) with a music video accompanying pretty much each track. You can stream the EP and watch the videos below.
The remixers include Matthew Dear, Shura, Tracy Young, Tim Mislock, and Mija, each making the track their own. The corresponding videos for each track are directed by artists Kimmortal, Stevan Cablayan, and even Tegan Quin herself.
The first video they released, “I Know I’m Not the Only One,” finds the sisters dressed as their highschool headshots. Other Vancouver artists recreate their own images until everyone joins in the gym to dance at the culminating bride screaming “I know I’m not the only one.”
