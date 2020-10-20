News

All





Tegan and Sara’s Memoir Is Being Adapted Into a TV Series High School Being Developed for IMDb TV by Clea DuVall





In 2019 Tegan and Sara (sisters Tegan and Sara Quin) released their first memoir, High School, which chronicled what it was like to be queer teenage sisters in the 1990s. Now Deadline reports that the book is being adapted into a TV series, also titled High School, for IMDb TV (which is Amazon’s ad-supported free streaming service). Actress/writer/director Clea DuVall is writing and directing the pilot. The show is described as a comedy and will be executive produced by Tegan and Sara, Duval, and Plan B Entertainment (in association with Amazon Studios). There’s no word on who will play Tegan and Sara or when the show will debut.

Deadline describes the show as such: “High School is a transcendent story of first loves and first songs. Through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series tangles itself in the parallel and discordant memories of two sisters growing up down the hall from one another. This is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.”

Tegan and Sara previously offered this joint press statement about the book: “How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara? We have spent 20 years answering those complicated questions with simple answers. Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”

High School was released via MCD, a division of Farrar, Straus & Giroux (and Simon & Schuster in Canada and Virago in the UK). In 2019 Tegan and Sara also released a new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, via Sire. It came out only three days after the release of High School and featured Tegan and Sara reworking old unreleased songs they originally wrote in high school and were thought lost for over 20 years. Tegan and Sara summed up Hey, I’m Just Like You with this previous press release statement: “This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults.”

Read our interview with Tegan and Sara on Hey, I’m Just Like You and High School.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.