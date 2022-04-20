News

Σtella Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Up and Away” Up and Away Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop

Photography by Dimitra Tzanou



Σtella has announced the release of a new album, Up and Away, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. She has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s title track. View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Σtella states: “For me, the expression ‘up and away’ symbolizes freedom, a liberation—our need to break free and fly far away, like superheroes do. This video tells the inspiring true story of how two rebetiko musicians escaped from gunfire during Greece’s occupation by the Axis Powers in the 1940s.”

Up and Away Tracklist:

1. Up and Away

2. Nomad

3. Manéros

4. Charmed

5. Another Nation

6. Black and White

7. Titanic

8. The Truth Is

9. Who Cares

10. Is It Over

