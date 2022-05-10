Σtella Shares Video for New Single “The Truth Is”
Up and Away Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop
May 10, 2022
Photography by Dimitra Tzanou
Σtella has shared a video for her new single, “The Truth Is.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Up and Away, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. View the Gregoris Rentis-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the new album in April, Σtella shared the album’s title track.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Gentle Heat Shares New Single “WDYG” (News) — Gentle Heat
- Wombo Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Backflip” (News) — Wombo
- Austin City Limits 2022 Lineup: Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Phoenix (News) — Austin City Limits
- Night Moves Share New Single “Feel Another Day,” Announce U.S. Tour (News) — Night Moves
- Premiere: Party of the Sun Share New Single “Throughline’ (News) — Party of the Sun
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.