Σtella Shares Video for New Single “The Truth Is” Up and Away Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop

Photography by Dimitra Tzanou



Σtella has shared a video for her new single, “The Truth Is.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Up and Away, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. View the Gregoris Rentis-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in April, Σtella shared the album’s title track.

