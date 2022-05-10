 Σtella Shares Video for New Single “The Truth Is” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 10th, 2022  
Σtella Shares Video for New Single “The Truth Is”

Up and Away Due Out June 17 via Sub Pop

May 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dimitra Tzanou
Σtella has shared a video for her new single, “The Truth Is.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Up and Away, which will be out on June 17 via Sub Pop. View the Gregoris Rentis-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in April, Σtella shared the album’s title track.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

