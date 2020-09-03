News

Temples Share New Song Produced by Sean Ono Lennon – “Paraphernalia” New Single Out Now via ATO

Photography by Connor Fields



British psychedelic pop four-piece Temples have shared a brand new song, “Paraphernalia,” that was produced by Sean Ono Lennon. Considering the music of the 1960s has a strong imprint on Temples’ sound, it must’ve been an honor to work with the son of two musical titans from that decade. Dave Fridmann (Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips, MGMT) mixed the song, which sounds a bit like Tame Impala at a 1970s disco. It’s out now via ATO.

Lennon’s band The Claypool Lennon Delirium is also on ATO and the two artists connected at the Desert Daze festival in 2019, although Lennon was already very much familiar with the band. “I’d always been a fan of the band. Had seen them play some pretty great shows over the years,” he says in a press release.

Temples released their last album, Hot Motion, in 2019 via ATO (their first for the label). The label asked the band if they had any leftover tracks intended for Hot Motion they could record as a new single. “When I first heard the demo for ‘Paraphernalia’ I knew they had a great tune,” says Lennon.

“We couldn’t think of any greater mind than his to create with on this track,” says Temples’ bassist Tom Walmsley of working with Lennon.

“Paraphernalia” was written by Temples’ lead singer/guitarist James Bagshaw and it’s about “the disconnect between reality and the online world.”

Hot Motion was the band’s third album and followed 2014’s debut album, Sun Structures, and 2017’s sophomore album, Volcano. The band also features Adam Smith (keyboards/guitar/vocals) and Rens Ottink (drums). The album was recorded in a studio set up in an outbuilding of Bagshaw’s house in the midlands of England.

