Tenacious D Announce The Who Cover Release, Share Video for Cover Medley

Thursday, June 9th, 2022  
Jun 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Tenacious D (aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass) have announced the release of a new medley consisting of The Who covers. The Who Medley will be released on 7-inch vinyl some time in September, and proceeds from record sales will go to Everytown for Gun Safety.

The songs covered are “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s a Doctor,” and “Go To The Mirror!” The duo have shared a video for the medley directed by Liam Lynch. View below.

