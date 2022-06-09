News

Tenacious D Announce The Who Cover Release, Share Video for Cover Medley The Who Medley 7-Inch Due Out in Early September





Tenacious D (aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass) have announced the release of a new medley consisting of The Who covers. The Who Medley will be released on 7-inch vinyl some time in September, and proceeds from record sales will go to Everytown for Gun Safety.

The songs covered are “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s a Doctor,” and “Go To The Mirror!” The duo have shared a video for the medley directed by Liam Lynch. View below.

