Friday, January 24th, 2020  
Tennis Share New Song “How to Forgive”

Swimmer Due Out February 14 via Mutually Detrimental

Jan 24, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Luca Venter
Denver duo (and real life husband and wife) Tennis are releasing a new album, Swimmer, on February 14 via their own Mutually Detrimental label. Now they have shared another song from it, "How to Forgive." Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Previously we posted Swimmer single "Need Your Love," via a video for it. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band's Alaina Moore had this to say about "How to Forgive" in a press release: "'How to Forgive' was written immediately after finishing 'Need Your Love.' I wanted a palette cleanser to get out of the headspace that song occupied, so I titled a blank page 'How to Forgive' and got to work. My plan was to channel early Madonna. We tried varispeeding the mix to simulate the girlish timbre I was going for, but ended up re-tracking the song in the highest key I could sing it in. The result is the most difficult song I've written for myself. Comping it was a nightmare and I really agonized over my performance. I wanted it to sound effortless, but it wasn't. I started crying between takes of the line 'I've been questioning myself,' convinced I wasn't getting it right. We had a good laugh about that later. Patrick re-comped my vocals while I stomped off to sulk. He used my first two takes, when I was still vulnerable, before I had gotten lost in my head. When he played back his edit, I loved it. It wasn't the polished performance I'd wanted, but I loved it even more because of it."

Tennis Tour Dates:

February

25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe
27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

March

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *
28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge
30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

April

1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
4 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT
5 - ￼Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
6 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
8 - ￼Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
25 - Boston, MA - Royale
￼26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May

1 - ￼Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom
3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *
4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

* Festival Performance

All Headline Dates w/ Molly Burch

There are no comments for this entry yet.

