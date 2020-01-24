News

Tennis Share New Song “How to Forgive” Swimmer Due Out February 14 via Mutually Detrimental

Photography by Luca Venter



Denver duo (and real life husband and wife) Tennis are releasing a new album, Swimmer, on February 14 via their own Mutually Detrimental label. Now they have shared another song from it, "How to Forgive." Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Previously we posted Swimmer single "Need Your Love," via a video for it. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band's Alaina Moore had this to say about "How to Forgive" in a press release: "'How to Forgive' was written immediately after finishing 'Need Your Love.' I wanted a palette cleanser to get out of the headspace that song occupied, so I titled a blank page 'How to Forgive' and got to work. My plan was to channel early Madonna. We tried varispeeding the mix to simulate the girlish timbre I was going for, but ended up re-tracking the song in the highest key I could sing it in. The result is the most difficult song I've written for myself. Comping it was a nightmare and I really agonized over my performance. I wanted it to sound effortless, but it wasn't. I started crying between takes of the line 'I've been questioning myself,' convinced I wasn't getting it right. We had a good laugh about that later. Patrick re-comped my vocals while I stomped off to sulk. He used my first two takes, when I was still vulnerable, before I had gotten lost in my head. When he played back his edit, I loved it. It wasn't the polished performance I'd wanted, but I loved it even more because of it."

Tennis Tour Dates:

February



25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe

27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q



March



2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *

28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre



April



1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

4 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

5 - ￼Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

6 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - ￼Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

25 - Boston, MA - Royale

￼26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer



May



1 - ￼Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *

4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall



* Festival Performance



All Headline Dates w/ Molly Burch

