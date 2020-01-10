News

All





Tennis Share Video for New Song “Need Your Love” Swimmer Due Out February 14 via Mutually Detrimental





Denver duo (and real life husband and wife) Tennis are releasing a new album, Swimmer, on February 14 via their own Mutually Detrimental label. Now they have shared another song from it, "Need Your Love," via a video for it. Regular collaborator Luca Venter directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

The band's Alaina Moore had this to say about the song in a press release: "'Need Your Love' is rooted in anger. I usually deny myself the emotion, but the music demanded intensity from me and I had a lot to be angry about at the time. I was letting go of unhealthy relationships - trying to find healing without closure. The song turned into an emotional purge. We used sparse instrumentation and tempo changes to reflect the isolation and relentlessness of my mental state. Despite all the heaviness, writing this song was a joyful experience. The music was resilient enough to handle our wildest ideas and we indulged every whim. It's my favorite song Patrick and I have written."

Tennis Tour Dates:

February

25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe

27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q



March



2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *

28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre



April



1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

4 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

5 - ￼Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

6 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - ￼Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

25 - Boston, MA - Royale

￼26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer



May



1 - ￼Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *

4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall



* Festival Performance



All Headline Dates w/ Molly Burch

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.