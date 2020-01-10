Tennis Share Video for New Song “Need Your Love”
Swimmer Due Out February 14 via Mutually Detrimental
Denver duo (and real life husband and wife) Tennis are releasing a new album, Swimmer, on February 14 via their own Mutually Detrimental label. Now they have shared another song from it, "Need Your Love," via a video for it. Regular collaborator Luca Venter directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.
The band's Alaina Moore had this to say about the song in a press release: "'Need Your Love' is rooted in anger. I usually deny myself the emotion, but the music demanded intensity from me and I had a lot to be angry about at the time. I was letting go of unhealthy relationships - trying to find healing without closure. The song turned into an emotional purge. We used sparse instrumentation and tempo changes to reflect the isolation and relentlessness of my mental state. Despite all the heaviness, writing this song was a joyful experience. The music was resilient enough to handle our wildest ideas and we indulged every whim. It's my favorite song Patrick and I have written."
Tennis Tour Dates:
February
25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe
27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q
March
2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *
28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge
30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
April
1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
4 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT
5 - ￼Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
6 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
8 - ￼Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
25 - Boston, MA - Royale
￼26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May
1 - ￼Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom
3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *
4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
* Festival Performance
All Headline Dates w/ Molly Burch
