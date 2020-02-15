News

Tennis – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Swimmer Out Now via Mutually Detrimental

Photography by Luca Venter



Denver duo (and real life husband and wife) Tennis have released a new album, Swimmer, today via their own Mutually Detrimental label. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are Tennis' upcoming tour dates.

Plus, today we posted our review of Swimmer and you can read that here.

Swimmer was mainly written during a four-month sailing excursion in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico. Previously we posted Swimmer single "Need Your Love," via a video for it. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Tennis shared another song from it the album, "How to Forgive."

Tennis Tour Dates:

February

25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe

27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q



March



2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *

28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre



April



1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

4 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

5 - ￼Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

6 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - ￼Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

25 - Boston, MA - Royale

￼26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer



May



1 - ￼Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *

4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall



* Festival Performance



All Headline Dates w/ Molly Burch

