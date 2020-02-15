 Tennis – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Saturday, February 15th, 2020  
Tennis – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

Swimmer Out Now via Mutually Detrimental

Feb 14, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Luca Venter
Denver duo (and real life husband and wife) Tennis have released a new album, Swimmer, today via their own Mutually Detrimental label. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are Tennis' upcoming tour dates.

Plus, today we posted our review of Swimmer and you can read that here.

Swimmer was mainly written during a four-month sailing excursion in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico. Previously we posted Swimmer single "Need Your Love," via a video for it. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Tennis shared another song from it the album, "How to Forgive."

Tennis Tour Dates:

February
25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe
27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

March

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *
28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge
30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

April

1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
4 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT
5 - ￼Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
6 - ￼Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
8 - ￼Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
25 - Boston, MA - Royale
￼26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May

1 - ￼Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom
3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *
4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

* Festival Performance

All Headline Dates w/ Molly Burch

