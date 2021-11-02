News

All





Terrace Martin Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Leave Us Be” Drones Due Out November 5 via Sounds of Crenshaw / BMG





Terrace Martin has announced the release of a new album, Drones, which will be out on November 5 via Sounds of Crenshaw / BMG. Martin has also shared the album’s lead single, “Leave Us Be.” Listen to it and view the album’s cover art/tracklist below.

Drones was created to be a sonic reflection on the Black American experience, with Martin describing it as a “Black Disneyland” in a press release. He adds: “There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music. You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

The album features collaborations with a plethora of artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper, and more.

Martin is a member of the jazz collective R+R=Now. They released a live album earlier this year via Blue Note. His supergroup, Dinner Party, released their debut album last year.

Drones Tracklist:

1. Turning Poison Into Medicine

2. Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy & Snoop Dogg)

3. Leave Us Be

4. Work It Out (feat. Cordae)

5. This Morning (feat. Arin Ray & Smino)

6. Tapped (feat. Channel Tres & Celeste)

7. Reflection (feat. James Fauntleroy)

8. Leimert Park

9. Griots of the Crenshaw District (feat. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Hit-Boy)

10. Evil Eyes (feat. YG & Malaya)

11. Sick Of Cryin (feat. Leon Bridges & D Smoke)

12. Don’t Let Go

13. Listen (feat. James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell & Robert Glasper)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.