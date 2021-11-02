Terrace Martin Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Leave Us Be”
Drones Due Out November 5 via Sounds of Crenshaw / BMG
Terrace Martin has announced the release of a new album, Drones, which will be out on November 5 via Sounds of Crenshaw / BMG. Martin has also shared the album’s lead single, “Leave Us Be.” Listen to it and view the album’s cover art/tracklist below.
Drones was created to be a sonic reflection on the Black American experience, with Martin describing it as a “Black Disneyland” in a press release. He adds: “There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music. You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”
The album features collaborations with a plethora of artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper, and more.
Martin is a member of the jazz collective R+R=Now. They released a live album earlier this year via Blue Note. His supergroup, Dinner Party, released their debut album last year.
Drones Tracklist:
1. Turning Poison Into Medicine
2. Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy & Snoop Dogg)
3. Leave Us Be
4. Work It Out (feat. Cordae)
5. This Morning (feat. Arin Ray & Smino)
6. Tapped (feat. Channel Tres & Celeste)
7. Reflection (feat. James Fauntleroy)
8. Leimert Park
9. Griots of the Crenshaw District (feat. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Hit-Boy)
10. Evil Eyes (feat. YG & Malaya)
11. Sick Of Cryin (feat. Leon Bridges & D Smoke)
12. Don’t Let Go
13. Listen (feat. James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell & Robert Glasper)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Pavement Add North American Dates to Their Tour (News) — Pavement
- Franz Ferdinand Announce New Greatest Hits Album, Share Video for New Song “Billy Goodbye” (News) — Franz Ferdinand
- Generationals Share Video for New Song “I Was a Tunnel” (News) — Generationals
- Kristine Leschper Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Ribbon” (News) — Kristine Leschper, Mothers
- Terrace Martin Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Leave Us Be” (News) — Terrace Martin
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.