News

All





Tess Parks Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Happy Birthday Forever” And Those Who Were Seen Dancing Due Out May 20 via Fuzz Club

Photography by Luz Gallardo



Tess Parks has announced the release of her new album, And Those Who Were Seen Dancing, which will be out on May 20 via Fuzz Club. Parks has also shared a video for the album track “Happy Birthday Forever.” View the video below, along with the album’s cover art.

“In my mind, this album is like hopscotch,” Parks states in a press release: “These songs were pieced together over time in London, Toronto and Los Angeles with friends and family between August 2019 and March 2021. So many other versions of these songs exist. The recording and final completion of this album took over two years and wow—the lesson I have learned the most is that words are spells. If I didn’t know it before, I know it now for sure. I only want to put good out into the universe.”

She adds: “I really felt discouraged to complete this album. I stopped listening to music for honestly about a year altogether and turned to painting instead. I really had to convince myself again that it’s important to just share whatever good we can—having the faith in ourselves to know that our lights can shine on and on through other people and for other people. The thought of anyone not sharing their art or being shy of anything they create seems like a real tragedy to me. Even if it’s not perfect, you’re capturing a moment.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.