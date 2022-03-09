News

Tess Parks Shares Video for New Single “Brexit at Tiffany’s” And Those Who Were Seen Dancing Due Out May 20 via Fuzz Club

Photography by Baron Wolman



Tess Parks has shared a video for her new single, “Brexit at Tiffany’s.” It is the latest release from her upcoming album, And Those Who Were Seen Dancing, which will be out on May 20 via Fuzz Club. View the Robert Ascroft-directed video below.

In a press release, Parks states: “We were recording at Rian [O’Grady]’s house and the guys started playing this music which had Francesco [Perini]’s Ray Mananzarek Doors’ sensibilities and Mike [Sutton]’s Neil Young-esque guitar, and then I started reading this poem I had written which pieces together definitions of words I found interesting and had written down. The title is thanks to Ruari [Meehan] who kept saying this over and over and we all thought it was the best thing we ever heard.”

She adds, regarding the video: “This video was as planned and thought out as its namesake. My friend Robert happened to be in London with a day to spare, so last minute we rallied up some friends who were graciously willing to spend an afternoon wearing these horrific English Breakfast masks.”

Ascroft adds: “Tess and I met up for a coffee while I was on assignment in London. I told her I would love to shoot a video for her brilliant new record. Right from the start of the conversation she had the idea of wearing these English Breakfast masks. The shoot was very loose which is unlike any music video I have ever shot. Without much communication I got the idea and just ran with it. Tess and I have an unspoken way of working together and have similar tastes/references. We had a fun and fast shoot with some great friends both new and old. And we got some odd looks from passersby to top it all off.”

Upon announcement of the upcoming album in January, Parks shared the song “Happy Birthday Forever,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

