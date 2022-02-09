News

Tess Roby Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Ideas of Space” Ideas of Space Due Out April 22 on SSURROUNDSS

Photography by Hugo Bernier



Tess Roby has announced the release of a new album, Ideas of Space, which will be out on April 22 via Roby’s newly-created label SSURROUNDSS. Roby has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single and title track. View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Roby elaborates on the album: “Ideas of Space signals the beginning of a new chapter. This song is hypnotic and sinuous, and sonically possesses a certain power and urgency. When I listen to it I imagine vast landscapes, a climb, a journey. Two distinct voices speak to each other; one lost, questioning, and the other guiding the way. I wanted to visually represent those voices and the journey I was on while making this album; one of self-discovery, hardship, adventure and in the end, confidence and strength.”

She adds: “The video was made with a small and incredible team composed of DOPs and editors Patrick Boivin and George Allister (VideoCompany), and producer Sarah Mackenzie. It was an ambitious undertaking and I’m very proud of what we have made together.”

Ideas of Space Tracklist:

1. Century

2. Eyes Like Babylon

3. Ideas of Space

4. Path

5. Walls Surrounding Water

6. Euphoria in August

7. Up 2 Me

8. House/Home

9. Cloud Cover

10. Elegy Revisited

