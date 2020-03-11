Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Temple”
Temple Due Out May 15 via Ribbon Music
Mar 11, 2020
Photography by Shane McCauley
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, the band led by Thao Nguyen, have announced a new album, Temple, and shared its first single, title track "Temple," via a video for the track. Temple is due out May 15 via Ribbon Music. Check out the Jonny Look-directed video for "Temple" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.
A press release promises that Temple "is among Thao's most open and honest work yet," adding that it finds her "coming out in her public life after a long career in which she kept her queer identity quiet in an effort to avoid turmoil with and alienation from a family and culture she deeply loves."
"But that shit will kill you," Nguyen says in the press release.
"I have divided myself into so many selves," Nguyen continues. "I am nervous, but hopeful that in belonging to myself, I can still belong to my family, and my Vietnamese community, especially the elders. I believe that shame has made my work more general, when I've always wanted to be specific. This record is about me finally being specific. If you listen to my music, I want you to know who you are dealing with."
Nguyen adds: "I have my partner and our home to ground me in this life, in my one life. And everything I do now, everywhere I go, every time I present myself to people, it is finally all of me."
Temple Tracklist:
1. Temple
2. Phenom
3. Lion on the Hunt
4. Pure Cinema
5. Marauders
6. How Could I
7. Disclaim
8. Rational Animal
9. I've Got Something
10. Marrow
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Tour Dates:
June 17-Tacoma, WA-Alma Mater
June 18-Vancouver, BC-Imperial
June 19-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre
June 20-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom
June 22-Sacramento, CA-Harlow's
June 24-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up Tavern
June 25-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom
June 26-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom
June 27-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore
July 15-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line
July 16-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall
July 18-St Louis, MO-Ready Room
July 19-Nashville, TN-Mercy Lounge
July 21-Cincinnati, OH-The Woodward Theater
July 22-Millvale, PA-Mr. Smalls Theatre
July 23-Toronto, ON-Longboat Hall
July 24-South Burlington, VT-Higher Ground Ballroom
July 25-Boston, MA-Paradise Rock Club
July 28-New York, NY-Webster Hall
July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Underground Arts
July 30-Washington, DC-9:30 Club
July 31-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle
August 1-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West
August 2-Birmingham, AL-Saturn
August 4-Houston, TX-Studio at Warehouse Live
August 5-Austin, TX-Emo's
August 6-Dallas, TX-Trees
August 7-Oklahoma City, OK-Tower Theatre
August 8-Kansas City, MO-Grinders at XRDS
August 10-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater
August 11-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room
