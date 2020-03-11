News

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Temple” Temple Due Out May 15 via Ribbon Music

Photography by Shane McCauley



Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, the band led by Thao Nguyen, have announced a new album, Temple, and shared its first single, title track "Temple," via a video for the track. Temple is due out May 15 via Ribbon Music. Check out the Jonny Look-directed video for "Temple" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.

A press release promises that Temple "is among Thao's most open and honest work yet," adding that it finds her "coming out in her public life after a long career in which she kept her queer identity quiet in an effort to avoid turmoil with and alienation from a family and culture she deeply loves."

"But that shit will kill you," Nguyen says in the press release.

"I have divided myself into so many selves," Nguyen continues. "I am nervous, but hopeful that in belonging to myself, I can still belong to my family, and my Vietnamese community, especially the elders. I believe that shame has made my work more general, when I've always wanted to be specific. This record is about me finally being specific. If you listen to my music, I want you to know who you are dealing with."

Nguyen adds: "I have my partner and our home to ground me in this life, in my one life. And everything I do now, everywhere I go, every time I present myself to people, it is finally all of me."

Temple Tracklist:

1. Temple

2. Phenom

3. Lion on the Hunt

4. Pure Cinema

5. Marauders

6. How Could I

7. Disclaim

8. Rational Animal

9. I've Got Something

10. Marrow

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Tour Dates:

April 8-Eugene, OR -Sessions Music Hall

June 17-Tacoma, WA-Alma Mater

June 18-Vancouver, BC-Imperial

June 19-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre

June 20-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom

June 22-Sacramento, CA-Harlow's

June 24-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up Tavern

June 25-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom

June 26-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom

June 27-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore

July 15-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line

July 16-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

July 18-St Louis, MO-Ready Room

July 19-Nashville, TN-Mercy Lounge

July 21-Cincinnati, OH-The Woodward Theater

July 22-Millvale, PA-Mr. Smalls Theatre

July 23-Toronto, ON-Longboat Hall

July 24-South Burlington, VT-Higher Ground Ballroom

July 25-Boston, MA-Paradise Rock Club

July 28-New York, NY-Webster Hall

July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Underground Arts

July 30-Washington, DC-9:30 Club

July 31-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle

August 1-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West

August 2-Birmingham, AL-Saturn

August 4-Houston, TX-Studio at Warehouse Live

August 5-Austin, TX-Emo's

August 6-Dallas, TX-Trees

August 7-Oklahoma City, OK-Tower Theatre

August 8-Kansas City, MO-Grinders at XRDS

August 10-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

August 11-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room

