Friday, July 8th, 2022  
The 1975 Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Part of the Band”

Being Funny in a Foreign Language Due Out October 14 via Dirty Hit

Jul 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Samuel Bradley
The 1975 have announced the release of a new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which will be out on October 14 via Dirty Hit. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Part of the Band,” which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and features backing vocals from Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. View the Samuel Bradley-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art and tracklist.

The 1975’s previous album, Notes On a Conditional Form, came out in 2020 via Dirty Hit/Interscope.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language Tracklist:

1. The 1975
2. Happiness
3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)
4. Part Of The Band
5. Oh Caroline
6. I’m In Love With You
7. All I Need To Hear
8. Wintering
9. Human Too
10. About You
11. When We Are Together

Most Recent