The 1975 Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single "Part of the Band" Being Funny in a Foreign Language Due Out October 14 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Samuel Bradley



The 1975 have announced the release of a new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which will be out on October 14 via Dirty Hit. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Part of the Band,” which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and features backing vocals from Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. View the Samuel Bradley-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art and tracklist.

The 1975’s previous album, Notes On a Conditional Form, came out in 2020 via Dirty Hit/Interscope.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language Tracklist:

1. The 1975

2. Happiness

3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)

4. Part Of The Band

5. Oh Caroline

6. I’m In Love With You

7. All I Need To Hear

8. Wintering

9. Human Too

10. About You

11. When We Are Together

