The 1975 Share New Single “Me & You Together Song” and Announce New Tour Dates Notes On a Conditional Form Due Out April 24 via Dirty Hit/Interscope; Phoebe Bridgers to Support Most U.S. Dates





The 1975 are releasing a new album, Notes On a Conditional Form, on April 24 via Dirty Hit/Interscope (it was originally due out February 21, but has been pushed back). Now they have shared another single from it, album opener "Me & You Together Song," which has a bit of a Britpop vibe. The English band have also announced some new North American tour dates, with Phoebe Bridgers to support most dates. Check out the song and tour dates below.

The 1975 Tour Dates:

01-27 Auckland, New Zealand - St. Jerome's Laneway Festival

02-01 Brisbane, Australia - St. Jerome's Laneway Festival

02-02 Sydney, Australia - St. Jerome's Laneway Festival

02-07 Port Adelaide, Australia - St. Jerome's Laneway Festival

02-08 Melbourne, Australia - St. Jerome's Laneway Festival

02-09 Fremantle, Australia - St. Jerome's Laneway Festival

02-15 Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

02-16 Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England - Utilita Arena

02-17 Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

02-09 Bournemouth, England - Bournemouth International Centre

02-21 London, England - The O2 Arena

02-22 London, England - The O2 Arena

02-23 Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

02-25 Birmingham, England - Birmingham Arena

02-26 Liverpool, England - M&S Bank Arena

02-28 Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

02-29 Aberdeen, Scotland - P&J Live

03-01 Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

03-03 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

04-27 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion !$

04-29 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater !$

05-02 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion !$

05-03 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center !$

05-05 Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena !$

05-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum !

05-08 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre !

05-11 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre !$

05-13 Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena !$

05-14 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center !$

05-16 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center !$

05-18 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum !$

05-19 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !$

05-21 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage !$

05-23 Washington, DC - The Anthem !$

05-26 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !$

05-29 Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel !$

06-02 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center !$

06-03 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse !$

06-05 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater !$

06-06 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center !$

06-08 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place !$

06-09 Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater !$

06-11 Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center $

06-12 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06-18 Hradec Králové, Czech Republic - Rock for People 2020

07-09-11 Stavern, Norway - Stavernfestivalen AS

10-03 Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

10-05 Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

10-06 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

10-08 Paris, France - Zénith de Paris

10-09 Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

10-11 Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10-14 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

10-15 Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

10-17 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

10-19 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

10-21 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

10-23 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

10-24 Munich, Germany - Zenith

10-26 Tallin, Estonia - Saku Arena

10-28 Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Ice Hall

10-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

11-01 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum Arena

! with Phoebe Bridgers

$ with beabadoobee

