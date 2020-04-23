 The 1975 Share New Song “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” and Live Video for the Song | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, April 23rd, 2020  
The 1975 Share New Song “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” and Live Video for the Song

Notes On a Conditional Form Due Out May 22 via Dirty Hit/Interscope

Apr 23, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
The 1975 are releasing a new album, Notes On a Conditional Form, on May 22 via Dirty Hit/Interscope. Now the English band have shared another single from it, “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” which is about as 1980s sounding as you can get and that’s no bad thing. There’s even a sax solo! The band have also shared an official live video for the song. Check out both the studio and live versions below.

Previously we posted album opener “Me & You Together Song,” which had a bit of a Britpop vibe. Then we posted another single from it, “The Birthday Party,” via a computer animated video. Then they shared another single from it, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” which featured guest vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and was one of our Songs of the Week.

