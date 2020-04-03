 The 1975 Share New Song “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, April 3rd, 2020  
The 1975 Share New Song “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Notes On a Conditional Form Due Out May 22 via Dirty Hit/Interscope

Apr 03, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
The 1975 are releasing a new album, Notes On a Conditional Form, on May 22 via Dirty Hit/Interscope (it was recently pushed back again, from April 24). Now the English band have shared another single from it, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.” The song features guest vocals from Phoebe Bridgers. Listen below.

Previously we posted album opener “Me & You Together Song,” which had a bit of a Britpop vibe. Then we posted another single from it, “The Birthday Party,” via a computer animated video.

In February Bridgers shared a brand new track, “Garden Song,” via a video for it. “Garden Song” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

