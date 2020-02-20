News

The 1975 Share Video for New Single “The Birthday Party” Notes On a Conditional Form Due Out April 24 via Dirty Hit/Interscope





The 1975 are releasing a new album, Notes On a Conditional Form, on April 24 via Dirty Hit/Interscope. Now the English band have shared another single from it, "The Birthday Party," via a computer animated video. The video starts with frontman Matty Healy visiting Mindshower, "a digital detox center," where he encounters his bandmates and other characters. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Ben Ditto co-directed the video with lead artist Jon Emmony. Ditto had this to say about the video in a press release: "It was truly inspiring to work with The 1975 on this project, combining digital craft with true emotion and a subversive and multilayered narrative. Matty and I have a shared fascination with the underbelly of Internet culture and how that impacts modern life, and we looked to address this from several directions and created an engaging and beautiful piece of filmmaking to contain these messages and their performance in a revolutionary way."

Previously we posted album opener "Me & You Together Song," which had a bit of a Britpop vibe.

The 1975 Tour Dates:

02-21 London, England - The O2 Arena

02-22 London, England - The O2 Arena

02-23 Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

02-25 Birmingham, England - Birmingham Arena

02-26 Liverpool, England - M&S Bank Arena

02-28 Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

02-29 Aberdeen, Scotland - P&J Live

03-01 Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

03-03 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

04-27 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion !$

04-29 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater !$

05-02 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion !$

05-03 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center !$

05-05 Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena !$

05-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum !

05-08 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre !

05-11 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre !$

05-13 Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena !$

05-14 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center !$

05-16 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center !$

05-18 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum !$

05-19 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !$

05-21 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage !$

05-23 Washington, DC - The Anthem !$

05-26 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !$

05-29 Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel !$

06-02 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center !$

06-03 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse !$

06-05 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater !$

06-06 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center !$

06-08 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place !$

06-09 Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater !$

06-11 Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center $

06-12 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06-18 Hradec Králové, Czech Republic - Rock for People 2020

07-09-11 Stavern, Norway - Stavernfestivalen AS

10-03 Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

10-05 Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

10-06 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

10-08 Paris, France - Zénith de Paris

10-09 Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

10-11 Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10-14 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

10-15 Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

10-17 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

10-19 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

10-21 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

10-23 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

10-24 Munich, Germany - Zenith

10-26 Tallin, Estonia - Saku Arena

10-28 Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Ice Hall

10-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

11-01 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum Arena

! with Phoebe Bridgers

$ with beabadoobee

