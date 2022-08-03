News

The 1975 Share Video For New Song “Happiness,” Announce Tour Being Funny in a Foreign Language Out October 14 via Dirty Hit

The 1975 have shared a video for their new song, “Happiness.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which will be out on October 14 via Dirty Hit. The band have also announced a North American tour in support of the album. View the “Happiness” video, directed by Samuel Bradley, below, along with a full list of tour dates.

Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Part of the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Notes On a Conditional Form, came out in 2020 via Dirty Hit/Interscope.

The 1975 2022 Tour Dates:

Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

