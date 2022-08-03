The 1975 Share Video For New Song “Happiness,” Announce Tour
Being Funny in a Foreign Language Out October 14 via Dirty Hit
Aug 03, 2022
Photography by Samuel Bradley
The 1975 have shared a video for their new song, “Happiness.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which will be out on October 14 via Dirty Hit. The band have also announced a North American tour in support of the album. View the “Happiness” video, directed by Samuel Bradley, below, along with a full list of tour dates.
Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Part of the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Notes On a Conditional Form, came out in 2020 via Dirty Hit/Interscope.
The 1975 2022 Tour Dates:
Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Suede Share New Song “15 Again” (News) — Suede
- The Range on Moving to Vermont and His New Album “Mercury” (Interview) — The Range
- The 1975 Share Video For New Song “Happiness,” Announce Tour (News) — The 1975
- IDLES Share Video For “Stockholm Syndrome” (News) — IDLES
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Pony Sweat (News) — Pony Sweat, Why Not Both Podcast
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.