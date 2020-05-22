 The 1975 – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, May 22nd, 2020  
The 1975 – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

Notes On a Conditional Form Out Now via Dirty Hit/Interscope

May 22, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
The 1975 have released a new album, Notes On a Conditional Form, today via Dirty Hit/Interscope. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Previously we posted album opener “Me & You Together Song,” which had a bit of a Britpop vibe. Then we posted another single from it, “The Birthday Party,” via a computer animated video. Then they shared another single from it, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” which featured guest vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another single from it, “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” which was about as 1980s sounding as you can get and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared one last pre-release single from the album, “Guys,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. The album also features FKA twigs and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

