The Afghan Whigs Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song "The Getaway"





The Afghan Whigs have announced a new album, How Do You Burn?, and shared a new song from it, “The Getaway,” via a video for it. How Do You Burn? is the band’s first new album in five years and features contributions by late Mark Lanegan, who sings backing vocals on two tracks and tragically passed away in February. “It was Mark who named the album,” frontman Greg Dulli explains in a press release. The band have also announced some tour dates.

How Do You Burn? is due out September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG. Philip Harder and Patrick Pierson directed the video for “The Getaway.” Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

How Do You Burn? includes “I’ll Make You See God,” the album’s opening track, which was shared as a single in February.

The album was recorded during the pandemic, with the band members in different areas of the country. Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn, and drummer Patrick Keeler were together in California. Bassist John Curley, guitarist Jon Skibic, and strings man Rick Nelson recorded their own parts in Cincinnati, New Jersey and New Orleans, respectively.

“Once we got the system down, we started flying,” says Dulli in the press release.

The album also features guest vocalists Susan Marshall, Van Hunt, and Marcy Mays.

The Afghan Whigs’ last album, In Spades, came out in 2017 via Sub Pop. Read our in-depth interview with Greg Dulli on the album.

How Do You Burn? Tracklist:

01 I’ll Make You See God

02 The Getaway

03 Catch a Colt

04 Jyja

05 Please, Baby, Please

06 A Line of Shots

07 Domino and Jimmy

08 Take Me There

09 Concealer

10 In Flames

The Afghan Whigs Tour Dates:

05-11 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

05-12 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

05-13 Orlando, FL - The Social

05-14 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

05-15 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

05-17 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

05-18 Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

05-20 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

05-21 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

05-22 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

05-24 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

05-25 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

06-01 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

06-17 Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

07-23 Brighton, England - Concorde 2

07-24 Suffolk, England - Latitude Festival

07-26 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

07-28 Vienna, Austria - Flex

07-29 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

07-30 Berlin, Germany - Metropol

08-01 Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret Scene

08-02 Stockholm, Sweden

08-03 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

08-05 Hamburg, Germany

08-06 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert

08-08 Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

08-09 Cologne, Germany - Luxor

08-10 Lokeren, Belgium - Lokersee Feesten

09-09 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

09-10 Chicago, IL - Metro

09-11 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

09-12 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

09-14 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09-15 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

09-16 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

09-17 Boston, MA - Paradise

09-20 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

09-21 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

09-22 Birmingham, AL - Saturn

09-24 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

09-28 Austin, TX - Mohawk

09-29 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10-01 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

10-02 Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

10-05 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10-06 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10-08 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10-11 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

10-12 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre

10-22 Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló

10-23 Barcelona, Spain - Apolo 2

10-25 Milan, Italy - Santeria

10-26 Rome, Italy - Largo

10-28 Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

10-29 Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F

10-30 Luxembourg - Den Atelier

11-01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

11-02 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

11-04 Manchester, UK - Cathedral

11-05 Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes

11-06 London, UK - KOKO

