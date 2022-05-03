The Afghan Whigs Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “The Getaway”
How Do You Burn? Due Out September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG
The Afghan Whigs have announced a new album, How Do You Burn?, and shared a new song from it, “The Getaway,” via a video for it. How Do You Burn? is the band’s first new album in five years and features contributions by late Mark Lanegan, who sings backing vocals on two tracks and tragically passed away in February. “It was Mark who named the album,” frontman Greg Dulli explains in a press release. The band have also announced some tour dates.
How Do You Burn? is due out September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG. Philip Harder and Patrick Pierson directed the video for “The Getaway.” Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
How Do You Burn? includes “I’ll Make You See God,” the album’s opening track, which was shared as a single in February.
The album was recorded during the pandemic, with the band members in different areas of the country. Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn, and drummer Patrick Keeler were together in California. Bassist John Curley, guitarist Jon Skibic, and strings man Rick Nelson recorded their own parts in Cincinnati, New Jersey and New Orleans, respectively.
“Once we got the system down, we started flying,” says Dulli in the press release.
The album also features guest vocalists Susan Marshall, Van Hunt, and Marcy Mays.
The Afghan Whigs’ last album, In Spades, came out in 2017 via Sub Pop. Read our in-depth interview with Greg Dulli on the album.
How Do You Burn? Tracklist:
01 I’ll Make You See God
02 The Getaway
03 Catch a Colt
04 Jyja
05 Please, Baby, Please
06 A Line of Shots
07 Domino and Jimmy
08 Take Me There
09 Concealer
10 In Flames
The Afghan Whigs Tour Dates:
05-11 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
05-12 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
05-13 Orlando, FL - The Social
05-14 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
05-15 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
05-17 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
05-18 Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
05-20 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
05-21 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
05-22 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
05-24 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
05-25 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
06-01 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
06-17 Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival
07-23 Brighton, England - Concorde 2
07-24 Suffolk, England - Latitude Festival
07-26 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
07-28 Vienna, Austria - Flex
07-29 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
07-30 Berlin, Germany - Metropol
08-01 Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret Scene
08-02 Stockholm, Sweden
08-03 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
08-05 Hamburg, Germany
08-06 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert
08-08 Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
08-09 Cologne, Germany - Luxor
08-10 Lokeren, Belgium - Lokersee Feesten
09-09 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe
09-10 Chicago, IL - Metro
09-11 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
09-12 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
09-14 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
09-15 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
09-16 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
09-17 Boston, MA - Paradise
09-20 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre
09-21 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
09-22 Birmingham, AL - Saturn
09-24 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
09-28 Austin, TX - Mohawk
09-29 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10-01 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
10-02 Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
10-05 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10-06 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10-08 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10-11 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
10-12 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre
10-22 Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló
10-23 Barcelona, Spain - Apolo 2
10-25 Milan, Italy - Santeria
10-26 Rome, Italy - Largo
10-28 Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle
10-29 Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F
10-30 Luxembourg - Den Atelier
11-01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
11-02 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
11-04 Manchester, UK - Cathedral
11-05 Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes
11-06 London, UK - KOKO
