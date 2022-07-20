News

All





The Afghan Whigs Share New Single “A Line of Shots” How Do You Burn? Due Out September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG

Photography by John Curley



The Afghan Whigs have shared a new single, “A Line of Shots.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, How Do You Burn?, which will be out on September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in May, the band shared the track “The Getaway.” In February, they shared the album track “I’ll Make You See God.”

The Afghan Whigs’ last album, In Spades, came out in 2017 via Sub Pop. Read our in-depth interview with Greg Dulli on the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.