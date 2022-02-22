News

The Afghan Whigs Share New Song “I’ll Make You See God,” Announce Tour Dates New Song Out Now via Royal Cream/BMG





The Afghan Whigs have shared their first new song in five years, “I’ll Make You See God.” They have also announced a set of U.S. tour dates. Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Listen to the new song and view the full list of tour dates below.

The new song, which frontman Grug Dulli describes in a press release as “one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done,” will be featured in the upcoming PlayStation game Gran Turismo 7.

The Afghan Whigs’ last album, In Spades, came out in 2017 via Sub Pop. Read our in-depth interview with Greg Dulli on the album.

The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:

05/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

05/12 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

05/13 Orlando, FL The Social

05/14 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

05/15 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

05/17 Nashville, TN The Basement East

05/18 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

05/20 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

05/21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

05/22 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

05/24 Pittsburgh, PA Mr Smalls Theatre

05/25 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

