Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022  
The Afghan Whigs Share New Song “I’ll Make You See God,” Announce Tour Dates

New Song Out Now via Royal Cream/BMG

Feb 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The Afghan Whigs have shared their first new song in five years, “I’ll Make You See God.” They have also announced a set of U.S. tour dates. Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Listen to the new song and view the full list of tour dates below.

The new song, which frontman Grug Dulli describes in a press release as “one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done,” will be featured in the upcoming PlayStation game Gran Turismo 7.

The Afghan Whigs’ last album, In Spades, came out in 2017 via Sub Pop. Read our in-depth interview with Greg Dulli on the album.

The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:

05/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
05/12 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
05/13 Orlando, FL The Social
05/14 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
05/15 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
05/17 Nashville, TN The Basement East
05/18 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
05/20 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
05/21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
05/22 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
05/24 Pittsburgh, PA Mr Smalls Theatre
05/25 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

