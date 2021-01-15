News

The Antlers Announce First New Album in Seven Years, Share Video for New Song “Solstice” Green to Gold Due Out March 26 via ANTI-

Photography by Shervin Lainez



The Antlers have announced their first new album in seven years, Green to Gold, and shared a new song from it, “Solstice,” via a video for the single. Green to Gold is due out March 26 via ANTI-. Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup directed the “Solstice” video, which features dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Dea Schraiber. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I think this is the first album I’ve made that has no eeriness in it,” The Antlers’ singer/songwriter Peter Silberman says in a press release. “I set out to make Sunday morning music.”

Green to Gold includes two songs the band shared last year. “Wheels Roll Home” was a new song The Antlers shared in October that was the band’s first new song in six years. Then in November they shared another new song, “It Is What It Is,” via a video for the horn-backed track. “It Is What It Is” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Antlers feature Silberman and drummer Michael Lerner. Their last album was 2014’s fifth record, Familiars. In 2019 the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of perhaps their most acclaimed album, 2009’s Hospice, with both a new vinyl reissue of the album and a tour where they performed it in its entirety.

Silberman had this to say about the new single: “‘Solstice’ is a flashback to the infinite days of peak childhood summer, innocent barefoot hikes, staying outside all afternoon and late into the evening, well past it being too dark to see. But it’s remembered from the vantage of a present day that feels unbearably long rather than joyously endless. It’s an invocation of those simpler times, an attempt to conjure the lightness of youth, before life got so damn complicated.”

Of the album as a whole, Silberman also had this to say: “Most of the songs on Green to Gold are culled from conversations with my friends and my partner. It’s less ambiguous about who’s speaking and who’s listening…. I think the shift in tone is the result of getting older…. It doesn’t make sense for me to try to tap into the same energy that I did 10 or 15 years ago, because I continue to grow as a person, as I’m sure our audience does too. Green to Gold is about this idea of gradual change…. People changing over time, struggling to accept change in those they love, and struggling to change themselves. And yet despite all our difficulty with this, nature somehow makes it look easy.”

Green to Gold Tracklist:

1. Strawflower

2. Wheels Roll Home

3. Solstice

4. Stubborn Man

5. Just One Sec

6. It Is What It Is

7. Volunteer

8. Green To Gold

9. Porchlight

10. Equinox

