News

All





The Antlers Share First New Song in Six Years – “Wheels Roll Home” New Song Out Now on ANTI-

Photography by Shervin Lainez



The Antlers have shared “Wheels Roll Home,” which is the band’s first new song in six years. Their last album was 2014’s fifth record, Familiars. “Wheels Roll Home” was written by lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman and drummer Michael Lerner. Silberman produced the song, which was recorded at People Teeth in Kingston, NY and mixed by Nicholas Principe. The song is out now on ANTI- and can be heard below.

“‘Wheels Roll Home’ is a simple song about the hopeful promise of reunion after a long time gone,” says Silberman in a press release. “It’s that feeling of finding home in someone, eager and impatient to build a life together. It’s the experience of waiting out tumultuous times, longing for stability someday.”

In 2019 the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of perhaps their most acclaimed album, 2009’s Hospice, with both a new vinyl reissue of the album and a tour where they performed it in its entirety.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.