The Antlers Share Video for New Song “It Is What It Is” New Song Out Now on ANTI-

Photography by Shervin Lainez



The Antlers have shared a new song, “It Is What It Is,” via a video for the horn-backed track. Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup directed the video, which features contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. Watch it below.

“‘It Is What It Is’ is a song about hindsight,” The Antlers’ lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman says in a press release. “It considers what might have changed had you handled things differently back then, and the reluctant acceptance that it’s too late for all that now. It’s the inevitability of changing seasons, transitions that feel like loss in the moment, but come to represent growth over time.”

“It Is What It Is” follows “Wheels Roll Home,” a new song The Antlers shared in October that was the band’s first new song in six years. Their last album was 2014’s fifth record, Familiars. The band also features drummer Michael Lerner.

In 2019 the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of perhaps their most acclaimed album, 2009’s Hospice, with both a new vinyl reissue of the album and a tour where they performed it in its entirety.

