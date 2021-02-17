News

The Antlers Share Video for New Song “Just One Sec” Green to Gold Due Out March 26 via ANTI-

Photography by Shervin Lainez



The Antlers are releasing their first new album in seven years, Green to Gold, on March 26 via ANTI-. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Just One Sec,” via a video for it. Watch it below.

Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup directed the romantic “Just One Sec” video, which features dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Dea Schraiber.

The Antlers’ singer/songwriter Peter Silberman had this to say about the song in a press release: “This song’s about the difficulty of escaping your reputation with someone you’ve closely known for a long time. The sentiment of ‘Just One Sec’ is an experiment with temporarily dropping the story between the two of you, offering and receiving momentary forgiveness, and experiencing that freedom. The idea was born out of a meditation retreat we attended a couple years ago, and the instructions of one meditation that I found particularly powerful.”

Green to Gold includes two songs the band shared last year. “Wheels Roll Home” was a new song The Antlers shared in October that was the band’s first new song in six years. Then in November they shared another new song, “It Is What It Is,” via a video for the horn-backed track. “It Is What It Is” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced in January they shared its third single, “Solstice.”

“I think this is the first album I’ve made that has no eeriness in it,” Silberman said in a previous press release. “I set out to make Sunday morning music.”

The Antlers feature Silberman and drummer Michael Lerner. Their last album was 2014’s fifth record, Familiars. In 2019 the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of perhaps their most acclaimed album, 2009’s Hospice, with both a new vinyl reissue of the album and a tour where they performed it in its entirety.

Of the album as a whole, Silberman also had this to say: “Most of the songs on Green to Gold are culled from conversations with my friends and my partner. It’s less ambiguous about who’s speaking and who’s listening…. I think the shift in tone is the result of getting older…. It doesn’t make sense for me to try to tap into the same energy that I did 10 or 15 years ago, because I continue to grow as a person, as I’m sure our audience does too. Green to Gold is about this idea of gradual change…. People changing over time, struggling to accept change in those they love, and struggling to change themselves. And yet despite all our difficulty with this, nature somehow makes it look easy.”

