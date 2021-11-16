The Antlers Surprise Release New EP, Announce 2022 Worldwide Tour

News

The Antlers have surprise released a new EP, Losing Light, out today via ANTI-. The EP consists of reworkings of songs from the band’s previous album, Green to Gold. The band has also announced a spring 2022 worldwide tour. Listen to the EP in full and view the list of tour dates below.

Frontman Peter Silberman elaborates on the new EP in a press release: “How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory 50 years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation? I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference.

“Following this premise of Green to Gold as if remembered from the distant future, we began to reassemble pieces of several songs in different iterations—the earliest versions and demos, pieces of the album versions, and newly-created recordings. To bring them all into the same world, we processed each of these elements in ways that would repeatedly age them backwards and forwards, as if being blasted into the past, then flung into the future.”

Green to Gold was released in March via ANTI-. It featured the songs “It Is What It Is” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Solstice,” and “Just One Sec.”

The Antlers 2022 Tour Dates:

Mar 25 - Berlin, DE - Lido

Mar 27 - Oslo, NO - Parkteatret

Mar 28 - Stockholm, SE - Slaktykrykan

Mar 29 - Lund, SE - Mejeriet

Mar 30 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremem Teater

Apr 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Hall

Apr 2 - Maastricht, NL - Muziekgieterij

Apr 3 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

Apr 5 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

Apr 6 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

Apr 8 - Dublin, IR - Academy

Apr 9 - Limerick, IR - Dolans

Apr 11 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

Apr 12 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

Apr 14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Apr 15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

May 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 6– Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

May 7 – Washington DC – Capital Turnaround

May 8 – Durham, NC – Hayti Center

May 9 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

May 12 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

May 13 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre

May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

May 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 18 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church

5/21 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

May 23 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

May 24 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

May 27 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

May 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café

May 31 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

June 2 – Detroit, MI – El Club

June 3 – Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall

June 4 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Astral

June 5 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

