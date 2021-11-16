The Antlers Surprise Release New EP, Announce 2022 Worldwide Tour
Losing Light EP Out Now via ANTI-
The Antlers have surprise released a new EP, Losing Light, out today via ANTI-. The EP consists of reworkings of songs from the band’s previous album, Green to Gold. The band has also announced a spring 2022 worldwide tour. Listen to the EP in full and view the list of tour dates below.
Frontman Peter Silberman elaborates on the new EP in a press release: “How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory 50 years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation? I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference.
“Following this premise of Green to Gold as if remembered from the distant future, we began to reassemble pieces of several songs in different iterations—the earliest versions and demos, pieces of the album versions, and newly-created recordings. To bring them all into the same world, we processed each of these elements in ways that would repeatedly age them backwards and forwards, as if being blasted into the past, then flung into the future.”
Green to Gold was released in March via ANTI-. It featured the songs “It Is What It Is” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Solstice,” and “Just One Sec.”
The Antlers 2022 Tour Dates:
Mar 25 - Berlin, DE - Lido
Mar 27 - Oslo, NO - Parkteatret
Mar 28 - Stockholm, SE - Slaktykrykan
Mar 29 - Lund, SE - Mejeriet
Mar 30 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremem Teater
Apr 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Hall
Apr 2 - Maastricht, NL - Muziekgieterij
Apr 3 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
Apr 5 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain
Apr 6 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
Apr 8 - Dublin, IR - Academy
Apr 9 - Limerick, IR - Dolans
Apr 11 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
Apr 12 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room
Apr 14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
Apr 15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
May 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
May 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
May 6– Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
May 7 – Washington DC – Capital Turnaround
May 8 – Durham, NC – Hayti Center
May 9 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
May 12 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
May 13 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre
May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
May 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 18 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church
5/21 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
May 23 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
May 24 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
May 27 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
May 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café
May 31 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
June 2 – Detroit, MI – El Club
June 3 – Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall
June 4 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Astral
June 5 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
