The Armed Share Colorful Video for New Song “AVERAGE DEATH”
ULTRAPOP Due Out April 16 on Sargent House
The Armed have shared a video for their new song “AVERAGE DEATH.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, ULTRAPOP, which is due out April 16 via Sargent House. Watch the video below.
Band member Dan Greene describes the new video as “the harshest, most beautiful, most hideous thing we could make.” He adds, “We hope this video is equal parts mesmerizing and uncomfortable.”
The band previously shared the song “ALL FUTURES” from their forthcoming album. Their most recent album, Only Love, came out in 2018 on No Rest Until Ruin.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Japanese Breakfast Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Be Sweet” (News) — Japanese Breakfast, Crying
- Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Shares Unreleased Song “How’s It Going” (News) — Kevin Drew, Broken Social Scene
- The Armed Share Colorful Video for New Song “AVERAGE DEATH” (News) — The Armed
- serpentwithfeet Shares Video for “Same Size Shoe” (News) — serpentwithfeet
- Rostam Announces New Album, Shares New Song “4Runner” (News) — Rostam, Vampire Weekend
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.