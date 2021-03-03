 The Armed Share Colorful Video for New Song “AVERAGE DEATH” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021  
The Armed Share Colorful Video for New Song “AVERAGE DEATH”

ULTRAPOP Due Out April 16 on Sargent House

Mar 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
The Armed have shared a video for their new song “AVERAGE DEATH.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, ULTRAPOP, which is due out April 16 via Sargent House. Watch the video below.

Band member Dan Greene describes the new video as “the harshest, most beautiful, most hideous thing we could make.” He adds, “We hope this video is equal parts mesmerizing and uncomfortable.”

The band previously shared the song “ALL FUTURES” from their forthcoming album. Their most recent album, Only Love, came out in 2018 on No Rest Until Ruin.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

